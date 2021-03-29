Death of Invercargill man not treated as suspicious

Raymond Horn. Photo: supplied

Police have confirmed the body found in Invercargill is that of 68-year-old Raymond Horn.

Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy made the confirmation following a post mortem report in a statement released today.

The body was discovered in a wooded area near Bill Richardson Drive on Friday 26 March, nearly a month after Mr Horn went missing from the rest home he lived at, Walmsley House in Richmond.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.

‘‘Hundreds of hours were dedicated to trying to find Raymond and I'd like to thank both the police staff, Search and Rescue volunteers and concerned members of the community who helped look for him.’’

Police were continuing to provide support to Mr Horn’s family.