Decision on Gore mayoralty recount likely this week

Tracy Hicks, left, and Ben Bell. Photo: Gore District Council/Facebook

A decision on whether there will be a recount for the Gore district mayoralty is expected to be made this week.

The incumbent, Tracy Hicks, is seeking a recount after losing to 23-year-old Ben Bell by just eight votes.

Bell will be the youngest mayor in New Zealand history if the final result is confirmed.

All parties had to file submissions before close of business on Friday.

Any submissions in reply have to be filed by the end of Monday.

District Court Judge Kevin Kelly said subject to a decision, a placeholder is made for any recount to occur on November 5 or 7.