Deer shot dead at Gore deer park

Police are investigating after a deer was shot dead at a deer park in Gore at the weekend.

The Gore District Council said in a Facebook post that a 4-year-old hind was found dead at Bannerman Park this morning.

“She had been shot with a rifle sometime over the weekend,” the post said.

“Sadly, it doesn’t appear to have been a clean shot.”

In a statement this evening police said they were investigating, and were calling for anyone with information to contact them.

"This is a local park used by the community and surrounded by several residential houses, and Police want to hear from anyone who might have information about the incident."

The hind was born and lived her entire life at the deer park, the Facebook post said.

The council’s parks team was considering installing security cameras in the area and other parks following the incident.