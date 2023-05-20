Defecation events rise by 19% at Splash Palace

"Code brown" incidents have forced the closure of swimming pools at Splash Palace for more than 40 hours since the start of the year, the manager says.

A code brown is a council term for when a swimmer defecates in a pool.

The Southland Aquatic Centre — Splash Palace is managed by the Invercargill City Council and its team often posts on social media when those types of incidents happen at the facility.

Figures released to the Otago Daily Times this week show there has been nearly a 19% increase in code brown incidents at the pools this year.

Invercargill City Council aquatic services manager Stephen Cook said from January to May 10, 2023, Splash Palace had 16 incidents of faecal matter in the pool.

"Twelve of these were in the leisure pool, two in the learners’ pool and two in the main pool," he said.

While in the same period last year, there were 13 incidents of this type. Mr Cook said a total of 40.5 swimming hours had been lost this year because of "code browns".

"While these incidents do not represent additional costs to Splash Palace due to staff already being present who are able to decontaminate the pools, there is a cost in terms of revenue and inconvenience to members of the public," he said.

Mr Cook explained when these incidents happened, the pool was closed for a set period depending on the type and severity of contamination.

When faecal matter was found in the pool, it was cleared of patrons and the matter removed via scoops or a vacuum.

The water was then tested and chlorine was added to the contaminated area, he said.

"Splash Palace would ask that if people are sick, they should please refrain from using the pools for 48 hours, and if they have experienced diarrhoea they should refrain from using the pools for at least seven days postrecovery."

In the meantime, a report presented last week at council’s Community Wellbeing Committee meeting showed Splash Palace participation in March was the highest since February 2020 and the ninth busiest month since opening in February 1997.

There was a 22% increase in participation in March from February and a 42% increase in participation compared with the previous year.

luisa.girao@odt.co.nz