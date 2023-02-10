Delays likely as SH6 roadworks set to begin

Plan ahead - that's the message to drivers using State Highway 6 in Southland ahead of three safety projects.

Safety improvement projects at the Lorneville roundabout and Winton's Great North Rd will start from Monday, February 13.

While all work was weather dependent, crews will be working until Friday February 24, with a full 24/7 closure of the highway during this time.

Waka Kotahi’s Southland Highway Maintenance contract manager Justin Reid said work included resurfacing and creating new road markings to improve safety for motorists and improve pedestrian safety at the Lorneville roundabout.

Resurfacing work on North Rd, south of the Lorneville roundabout, is scheduled for February 21 to March 7.

Overnight closures of North Rd from West Plains Rd to the Lorneville roundabout between 6pm and 6am will be necessary for this work. The highway will be open during the day.

People traveling from the Wallacetown-Lorneville highway on to the Winton-Lorneville highway via the Lorneville roundabout, will be under stop/go traffic management.

Detours for light vehicles will be via West Plains Road-Steel Rd or Bainfield Rd-Mill Rd North-Flora Rd East.

Heavy vehicles detours will be via West Plains Rd-Steel Rd or SH1 East Rd-Mill Rd North-Flora Rd East or West Plains Rd-Steel Rd or SH1 East Rd-Mill Rd North-SH98 Lorne Dacre Rd.

Access will be maintained to businesses between West Plains Rd and south of the roundabout.

Winton’s Great North Rd will be reduced to one lane during staged resurfacing work between Bute St and Welsh Rd, starting from March 10 and April 6. Southbound traffic will be subject to speed restrictions.

A detour will operate for northbound traffic and where necessary include side road closures.

Detour for light, heavy and HPMV vehicles will be via Gap Rd West-Winton Substation Rd-SH96 Winton Wreys Bush Highway.

Access will be maintained for the Winton Maternity Centre and health centre.