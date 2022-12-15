Deluge highlights drainage flaws

Matt Bayliss

Heavy rain in Gore on Saturday has highlighted the need for change to the town’s ageing stormwater network and the fact the pipes are just "too small".

About 20mm of rain fell in the Gore township in less than three hours on Saturday afternoon, overwhelming the town’s ageing stormwater network.

Gore District Council’s three waters asset manager Matt Bayliss said the amount of rain equated to a one-in-five-year storm event.

At present, about 40% of the council’s stormwater network was combined with wastewater.

That led to limited capacity within the network to cope with more significant rainfall events.

"At this stage, it appears the majority of the flooding was in areas where we have known capacity issues in our drainage network, that is, the pipes are too small," he said.

Within a few hours of the event, most of the water had receded which showed the network was functioning but was overwhelmed by the intensity of rainfall at its peak.

Mr Bayliss said the Ardwick St pump station was working during the event. The council’s other pump stations were designed to prevent floodwater entering the network and only operated when the Mataura River was in flood.

The council had identified significant investment in its long-term plan to address capacity and capability issues.

In 2018, a study found it would cost $175 million to resolve all the capacity issues in the Gore stormwater network.

"The speed with which we can make the necessary upgrades to resolve these flooding issues is currently limited by the council’s ability to borrow money to fund the work and resources to complete the work."

The council has budgeted $11.2 million in its 2021-31 long-term plan to improve the town’s stormwater network over the next decade.

"The first project included in this funding has been upgrading Elizabeth St’s stormwater, wastewater and water pipelines," Mr Bayliss said.

"Despite the Elizabeth St project not being finished, it appears the new infrastructure we’ve installed so far coped well with the rainfall on Saturday evening. Properties that would normally have flooded didn’t."

The council will start looking at its next stormwater improvement projects in the first half of next year, Mr Bayliss said.

"Incidents such as the one at the weekend highlight the need for government assistance ...

"We have asked for $186 million to be included in the budget over the next 30 years to improve the capacity of the district’s stormwater networks."