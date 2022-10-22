Dementia care village work starts

A $35 million specialist dementia care village in Invercargill is a step closer after construction began yesterday.

Members of the Hawthorndale Care Village Charitable Trust celebrated the milestone with a sod-turning ceremony at the site.

Working group member Paddy O’Brien said the trust was pleased that after more than five years, the project had finally reached that point.

"It is fantastic. Even ourselves had doubts at different times if we would get there or not.

"[But] to be fair, we knew we would have this day — so this is really monumental."

The village, expected to open in early 2025, was inspired by the world-leading Dutch dementia village, De Hogewey, Mr O’Brien said.

Hawthorndale Care Village Charitable Trust Working group member Paddy O’Brien (right) with Jamie Barton who was the first to dig the ground for the new village. Photos: Luisa Girao

It would follow a social, rather than a traditional, institutional model of care, allowing residents to live as normal a life as possible.

"It is a care village which is concentrated on dementia with people living a normal life. So they [will] live in houses instead of a institution."

He said there would be 13 houses with seven residents in each of them.

They would share facilities such as the kitchen, laundry and dinning room, but would have their separate area with a bedroom and en-suite.

Niagara Sawmilling marketing manager Jamie Barton was the first person to dig the ground for the new village after the company bought the auction item offered by Transport World director Joc O'Donnell at a fundraising event.

Mr Barton said it was the first time he had operated a digger.

Calvary Hospital residents Yvonne McKenzie, Fred Hawkes, Mary Henry and Lorraine Cotter with manager Margaret Brown. They asked to be part of the ceremony.

"It was great fun. First time at a digger and I absolutely loved [it]."

From a safe distance, a group of Calvary Hospital residents followed the action.

Calvary Hospital manager Margaret Brown said they asked to be present at this moment.

"They wanted to come and they are so happy.

"They’ve been listening about it for such a long time, so it is great to be able to bring them here to experience this."

