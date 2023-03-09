Demolition request recommendation passed by council

The Mataura Community Board have passed a recommendation the town’s swimming pool which has been closed since 2017 be partially demolished. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Mataura Community Board members will request the partial demolition of the town’s former swimming pool.

At a board meeting on Monday, members passed a recommendation the Gore District Council pay for the demolition of the building, but leave the front part of the building where there was an office, toilets and a war memorial intact.

The council shut the pool and so the council should be responsible for its demolition, chairwoman Nicky Coates said.

Nicky Coates.

"It shouldn’t fall back on us to recommend it be demolished.

"We’re just picking up the pieces from a very unsettled community."

Wreaths were laid at the war memorial on Anzac Day, so it was important to preserve that part of the building, she said.

It was time to move forward, she said.

"We’re going to try our damndest to get a pool established."

Board members also passed a recommendation a pamphlet drop be made to mailboxes explaining why it was not possible to reopen the pool.

"I think our residents need to be fully informed about why it is not viable to open the pool," board member Laurel Turnbull said.

Board member Steve Dixon said he had fought for the pool when it was open and fought its closure.

He would not agree to the pool being demolished unless the community was informed, he said.

A third recommendation was passed asking the council to hold a drop-in session for residents to find out more about the Tulloch Park development.

A zero-depth water feature is planned as part of stage two.

Resident Lisa King spoke to the meeting.

Other towns smaller than Mataura, that did not have a river running through them, had pools, Ms King said.

"Tokanui, Edendale, Wyndham have got pools for their children’s safety."

She used to travel to Gore to swim but it was a drain on her finances and time so she stopped.

"I just can’t get up in the morning, go to the pool and go to work."

In a report tabled at the meeting, Gore District Council aquatic services manager Martin Mackereth said the pool was closed in 2017 after consultation with the community and consideration of several issues with the facility, as well as its condition and operational costs.

"The reality is that the pool needed to be rebuilt from the ground, including all its infrastructure and the building itself, to be compliant and safe."

He estimated it would cost more than $5 million.

If approved by the board, the recommendations will be considered by councillors at the next full council meeting.

sandy.eggleston@odt.co.nz