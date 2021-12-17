'Disappointing:' Breath alcohol almost six times the legal limit

A woman whose driving prompted multiple complaints while she travelled from Dunedin to Gore drove with a breath-alcohol level six times over the legal limit.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said at 7pm yesterday, the 42-year-old Dunedin resident was stopped by police in Gore after complaints about her manner of driving.

One report stated she had nearly crashed the vehicle into a power pole on Charlton St, he said.

"When spoken to by police, she was processed for drink driving, and recorded a breath test result of 1448mcg.

"This high amount is disappointing and it’s a concern that she has been able to travel so far and put other road users at risk, police will be continuing to do checkpoint over the coming weeks and all drivers should expect to be breath tested anywhere, any time."

She was due to appear in the Invercargill court at 2.15pm today on three charges.