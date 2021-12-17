Friday, 17 December 2021

'Disappointing:' Breath alcohol almost six times the legal limit

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    A woman whose driving prompted multiple complaints while she travelled from Dunedin to Gore drove with a breath-alcohol level six times over the legal limit.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said at 7pm yesterday, the 42-year-old Dunedin resident was stopped by police in Gore after complaints about her manner of driving.

    One report stated she had nearly crashed the vehicle into a power pole on Charlton St, he said.

    "When spoken to by police, she was processed for drink driving, and recorded a breath test result of 1448mcg.

    "This high amount is disappointing and it’s a concern that she has been able to travel so far and put other road users at risk, police will be continuing to do checkpoint over the coming weeks and all drivers should expect to be breath tested anywhere, any time."

    She was due to appear in the Invercargill court at 2.15pm today on three charges.

     

     

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    drivesouth-pow-lux_0.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter