Distress beacons are vital: police

A successful rescue of a tourist lost in low cloud in Fiordland last Saturday could have been so much easier if she had taken her locator beacon, police say.

About 7pm last Saturday night, police received a cellphone call from a missing tramper who said she was lost in low cloud in the Borland Saddle area, about a 60km drive from Manapōuri.

Sergeant Dougall Henderson, of Invercargill police search and rescue (SAR), said the tramper, who was a tourist, did have experience of the area but was disoriented after cloud descended around her.

"Although she was well prepared for a day tramp and was quite experienced, she only had her mobile phone.

"She had been walking around for several hours before raising the alarm.

"The irony is, she owns a distress beacon [personal locator beacon] and didn’t think she would need it because she knew the area, but as it turns out — she did need it."

She knew she should have taken a GPS as well, as she was not far from where she thought she was.

Southern Lakes Helicopters crewman Richie Hunter said as weather conditions were marginal, police had SAR volunteers on board for a foot approach if needed.

"The helicopter got to within 500m of the tramper but couldn’t climb any higher due to poor visibility, as she was 1440m up the saddle.

"Based on local knowledge, police knew there was a high drop-off, and she could have fallen.

"We told her not to descend to the chopper and we did attempt to get her with the chopper from multiple directions, but it was too cloudy and wasn’t safe.

"We dropped the SAR team on the ground at the Borland Saddle and they walked two hours in to find her at 11.30pm, so she was lucky."

Mr Hunter recommended that people in the outdoors carry a distress beacon, such as a personal locator beacon (PLB), to call for help in an emergency.

"The PLBs are more powerful, accurate and provide a rapid response by emergency services.

"They are better than the alternative satellite text message devices or a satellite emergency notification device, and also have an important homing function for rescue aircraft to locate and pinpoint the position once the aircraft is on scene, even if the party are under a tree canopy.

"We have found, with other devices, the information is delayed and often difficult to locate them without the homing function in rugged country."

Experienced LandSAR volunteer Mark Sweeney said the volunteers were able to plot her exact location and told her to stay put as she was several kilometres from the nearest track.

The tramper was fine, in good spirits and not injured.

She had the right clothes and food and was well equipped for a day tramp, but not prepared for sleeping out overnight.

"She was annoyed she had forgotten her distress beacon and did not take a GPS, although you can’t just reply on GPS either — these can fail due to software problems, low batteries or even wet weather," Mr Sweeney said.

Sgt Henderson said she was very lucky.

Beacons are small lightweight devices that can summon help to locations in a life-threatening situation.

They can be bought or rented.



