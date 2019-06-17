Dive squad called in to search for missing boatie

Lake Hauroko. Photo: Getty

A police operation to find a missing boatie in Fiordland National Park is set to continue tomorrow, depending on weather conditions.

Invercargill police have been looking for one person after a boat went missing with two people aboard on Lake Hauroko on May 31.

The pair have been reported as being good friends Michael Goodson and Rosemary Spiewak, from Christchurch.

The woman's body was found on June 1 but the man remains missing.

Sergeant Ian Martin said six members from the Police National Dive Squad and four members from the Invercargill Search and Rescue team would take part in the search operation.

"The team will cover the southern end of the lake for the search."

Police have asked anyone who finds any debris to contact them.