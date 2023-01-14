Double jeopardy claimed

The lawyer representing a man who appeared in court yesterday on a charge of assaulting a fellow prisoner has questioned whether the charge was double jeopardy.

Sentenced inmate Liam Johnson (25) yesterday appeared before Judge John Brandts-Giesen in the Invercargill District Court jointly charged with the assault of Leroy Brown in Invercargill on September 1.

Johnson’s lawyer, Cate Andersen, said she had received information from her client saying the matter had already been dealt with by a justice of the peace who had visited the prison.

The outcome was Johnson had pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 days in solitary confinement.

"There is some question as to why police have laid this charge," she said.

"On the face of it, it does appear to be a case of double jeopardy."

She said police might need more time to look into the matter.

As a co-accused was due to appear on January 24, Johnson, who was due to be released on March 8, was remanded to the same date.