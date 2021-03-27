Dozens of Southland buildings deemed quake risks

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Southland District Council building compliance team leader Simon Tonkin said staff identified five areas where harm could be caused to foot and vehicle traffic if parts of unreinforced masonry buildings were to fall in an earthquake.
A total of 149 owners in Otautau, Riverton, Tuatapere, Winton and Wyndham were notified their buildings were unsafe; they would have 12 months to provide an engineer’s report, and 12 and a-half years to fix the problem.