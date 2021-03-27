Saturday, 27 March 2021

Dozens of Southland buildings deemed quake risks

    Simon Tonkin. Photo: ICC
    More than 100 Southland building owners may be forced to carry out upgrades within 12 and a-half years after being labelled a high risk to life safety, as part of an effort to identify and remediate earthquake-prone buildings.

    Southland District Council building compliance team leader Simon Tonkin said staff identified five areas where harm could be caused to foot and vehicle traffic if parts of unreinforced masonry buildings were to fall in an earthquake.

    A total of 149 owners in Otautau, Riverton, Tuatapere, Winton and Wyndham were notified their buildings were unsafe; they would have 12 months to provide an engineer’s report, and 12 and a-half years to fix the problem.

