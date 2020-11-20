Drainage upgrade work starts

Photo: ODT files.

The first step has been taken in a town-wide upgrade of Gore’s stormwater network.

The Gore District Council is calling for tenders to construct a new stormwater main and replace existing wastewater and water mains in Elizabeth St, and parts of St Andrew and Joseph Sts.

Three waters asset manager Matt Bayliss said the project was the first step in a town-wide project aimed at separating Gore’s stormwater network from its wastewater network.

The upgrade would take place over several decades, he said.

"For many years, Elizabeth St has had capacity issues in its combined wastewater-stormwater system.

"On occasions, raw wastewater has overflowed into private properties in the street and in nearby St Andrew St.

"This is obviously a problem we’re keen to fix."

He said 66% of Gore properties had a combined wastewater-stormwater system, and about 40% of the council’s network was combined wastewater-stormwater.

The system was a legacy of the days when separated wastewater and stormwater systems were not required, but it was not environmentally sound or effective, he said.

"We’re really pleased to be getting this project under way and to be creating a better environment for Elizabeth St residents.

"The work in Elizabeth St is also a pilot for the way the wider project will be rolled out over the coming years."

Another critical aspect of the project was separating the wastewater and stormwater drainage on private properties, he said.

The council planned to consult the wider community early next year, regarding options. A public drop-in session would be held in Elizabeth St in a few weeks time to share information with residents about what they could expect to happen as part of the upgrade, he said.

Tenders close on December 18 and work was expected to begin in autumn 2021.