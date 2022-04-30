Saturday, 30 April 2022

Drink-driver did not notice she had broken KFC window

    By Karen Pasco
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    A drink-driver who backed into a KFC window in Invercargill was oblivious to what she had done until her 9-year-old son told her.

    Kelly Anne Russell (42) admitted driving with a blood-alcohol level of 89mg when she appeared before Community Magistrate Sally O’Brien in the Invercargill District Court on Thursday.

    The legal limit is 50mg.

    The summary of facts said police received a call from KFC in Elles Rd on March 16 saying someone had driven into a storefront window, causing it to crack, then left the scene.

    It was while Russell reversed out of her park that she hit and damaged the window with the car’s bumper.

    "The defendant proceeded approximately 18.8km home ... unaware she had damaged the window until informed by her 9-year-old son who was a passenger in the vehicle."

    Russell, who represented herself in court, said she took full responsibility for her actions.

    "I just lost my husband in January last year and being a solo mum I wasn’t thinking straight."

    Ms O’Brien fined Russell $400 and disqualified her from driving for six months.

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter