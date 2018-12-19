Driver collides with tree in Southland

A driver has been injured after colliding with a tree in Southland.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Heaps Rd, near Mataura, just before 8.30pm today.

A police spokeswoman said the driver came off the road and hit the tree.

No one else was in the car and no other vehicles were involved.

The driver was left in the car while St John paramedics treated them, but they were not trapped, the spokeswoman said.

The person's condition and seriousness of their injuries were not known.

The Dipton and Mataura Volunteer Fire Brigades attended the incident.