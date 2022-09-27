Driver sought in hit-and-run inquiry

Police are seeking the driver of this vehicle. Photo: NZ Police

Police investigating a serious hit-and-run incident in Invercargill hope to speak to a driver who may have witnessed the incident.

Bricklayer Ryan Phillips was walking home from a work party about 6.15am on Sunday on Marama Ave South when he was struck by a vehicle and critically injured.

He was taken to Dunedin Hospital, where he remains in an induced coma after sustaining injuries which include brain trauma, multiple broken bones and a torn kidney and spleen.

Detective Sergeant Scott MacKenzie this afternoon said police had released images of a vehicle - thought to be a dark-coloured Toyota Hilux or similar - caught on CCTV around the time of the incident.

"We would like to speak with the driver to see if they can help us establish what has happened.

"We are also appealing to members of the public who know anything about what has happened or who was involved to come forward.

"We are keeping an open mind as to what has occurred but want answers for the man’s family."

He said anyone with information should remember that on Sunday morning at 2am clocks went forward an hour for daylight saving.

Ryan's father, Nathan, said that the family and police have being appealing for the driver or occupants and any witnesses to come forward.

- Police 105/file number 220925/5483.