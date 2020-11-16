Dross talks continue

A seventh mediation session was held on Thursday as plans to accelerate the removal of a hazardous substance from Mataura progress.

The judicial settlement conferences, which concern the removal of ouvea premix, are between the Environmental Defence Society, New Zealand Aluminium Smelters and interested parties.

Environment Court Judge Laurie Newhook said finality had not been reached yet due to further complication.

He said it was still aimed to have the ouvea premix removed to an industrial site by Christmas.