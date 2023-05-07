Duck-shooter hit by shotgun pellets in Southland

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person has been taken to hospital after being hit by shotgun pellets on the opening day of duck-shooting season.
Police said they were alerted to the incident about 5pm yesterday.
A person had been struck by shotgun pellets while duck-shooting at a property on Otama Valley Rd, north of Gore.
They were taken to Southland Hospital.
Police said the person's injuries were were not life-threatening but they were unable to provide any further detail.
Inquiries are ongoing.