Easy pickings for Southland car thieves

Unlocked cars in driveways are easy pickings for thieves in Invercargill, prompting a reminder to owners from police.

There have been a number of vehicle break-ins recently and police today advised residents in the Southland city to keep them secure.

“Police have been surprised by the number of people who do not lock their vehicles at night, leaving handbags, wallets and other valuable items in vehicles,” Detective Sergeant Grant Johnstone said.

"We would all like to see the best in people and think we can trust those around us, however vehicle theft is an opportunistic crime."

Some suburbs were being targeted by thieves more than others, and in some cases there had been criminal damage, Det Sgt Johnstone said.

"A number of tyres have been slashed and in one case a vehicle set alight outside a Fulton Street home.

"At least four vehicles have been stolen where the keys have been left inside unlocked vehicles."

Police believe the same thieves are targeting unlocked vehicles in residential driveways and parked on streets.

They are appealing for people to report "at the time" any suspicious activity in the early morning. If someone knows who is responsible they can contact the Invercargill police by phoning 105 or the Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Residents should be extra vigilant around their vehicles, and ensure they are locked and secure with keys not left in vehicles along with valuable personal items in plain view.

Simple steps to make your vehicle safe

• Always lock your car, motorbike, bicycle or other vehicles even when parked in a driveway.

• A car alarm, steering lock, or good quality chains are extra deterrents.

• Ideally, keep all vehicles in a garage or out of sight.

• Park in well-lit areas if you park your car on the street overnight.

• Put a prevention sticker on your windows or flashing LEDs on the dashboard.

• Keep valuables out of sight - keys, laptops, mobile phones, GPS devices and wallets and purses - If it can be seen, it can be a target.

• If you can’t take it with you, tuck it away out of sight.