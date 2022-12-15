Eminent surgeon volunteers

James Church

Blair Vining’s legacy at the Southland Charity Hospital has caught the attention of world-renowned New Zealand-born colorectal surgeon James Church.

Charity Hospital Trust chairman Murray Pfeiffer said having someone of Mr Church’s experience and calibre volunteer was an exciting prospect.

Mr Church was a colorectal surgeon and colonoscopist of international pre-eminence.

Mrs Vining said Mr Church shared with her his 2023 plans to retire in the Wairarapa and desire to visit the hospital site and volunteer his services.

The surgeon had been based in the United States for several decades but did his general surgery training in New Zealand.

After completing colorectal surgery training at the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic, he developed now widely used colonoscopy techniques.

"He is concerned that people are unable, in the Southern region, to access colonoscopy and he thinks he would like to come and help us," Mrs Vining said.

Once operational, Southland Charity Hospital would run clinics as and when volunteers were available.

Mr Pfeiffer said clinics would be established around the availability of the medical professionals and would not be the burden of just the medical professionals living in the southern region.

"The hospital needed a lot of volunteers, of which he [Mr Church] would be one."

Until the hospital was operational, it was unknown how many volunteers would be needed, he said.

The volunteer-based model was a risk, but did he not anticipate any problems.

"Smallish" voluntary hours were more preferable.

"We don’t want it onerous ... the secret to having a successful volunteer workforce is to have a lot of people involved."

It was hoped the hospital would be operational by early next year.

By Toni McDonald