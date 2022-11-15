Environment award winners show community engagement is alive and well

The Mataura Valley Milk dairy plant in Eastern Southland. File photo.

Mataura Valley Milk won one of the big awards at the Environment Southland community awards, celebrated last week.

The awards were handed out to various groups and businesses.

The dairy company, situated just out of Gore, won for its Project Rampage programme. It has the lofty goal of converting the plant to full electrification.

Plans include having a high-pressure electric boiler replacing the current coal-fired boiler, removing the plant’s reliance on lignite coal and reducing carbon emission.

The Waiau Rivercare Group won the environmental action in community award. The group has 425 members with the goal of restoring the health of the Waiau River.

John Whitehead, who has been passionate about native flora and fauna, won the individual action or leadership award.

Among his many achievements, he put in place one of the the first QEII covenants in the area with Pomona Island in what he describes as his biggest challenge, sometimes spending 20 hours per week completing trust work.

The Waiau Rivercare Group’s Children’s Kaitiaki Project, which shared the story of the river as far as an environment select committee in Wellington, won the environmental action in education award.

The Freedom Acres property, run by Dylan and Sheree Ditchfield in Murihiku won the leadership in farming prize. The couple are involved in a trial around bale grazing which involves a reduction in paddocks regenerating themselves, lowering the farm’s environmental footprint.

Aparima Pestbusters won the environmental action in biodiversity and biosecurity. Aparima Pestbusters is a volunteer group that undertakes pest control in the Riverton area, particularly in Mores Scenic Reserve. The group’s mission is to maintain habitats of native and endemic flora and fauna in the Aparima area to protect them from introduced pests.

The Between the Domes catchment group won the award for environmental action in water quality improvement.

Established in 2017, the group covers Mossburn, Five Rivers, Lumsden, Lintley, Castlerock and everywhere in between.

The judges said the programme had a long-term focus and an important role to play in improving water quality.

The environmental leadership and innovation in business award went to Welcome Rock. Farmer Tom O’Brien thinks big picture and this thinking has seen his family’s once traditional high country station become the Welcome Rock experience.

Named after the prominent rock that sits on the skyline above the homestead, Tom and a team of volunteers built the entire 27km walking and mountain biking loop track by hand

Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell said the calibre of nominees was yet again incredibly high, featuring diverse nominations from catchment groups and tourism operators through to farmers, food recovery organisations and school children.

“The judges were inspired by the passion and drive shown by the entrants, who are embedded in their communities, courageously going above and beyond to grow environmental awareness and achieve results,” he said.

The awards are the longest running awards in the regional council sector, he said.

The awards were judged by: Lyndal Ludlow, Peter McDonald and David Stevens, former Environment Southland chief executive Rob Phillips, and Environment Southland integrated catchment management general manager Paul Hulse.