Environment Southland preliminary results

Here are the progress results from the elections for the Council of Environment Southland.

Fiordland Regional Constituency (1 vacancy)

Elected:

EVANS, Paul - 821

Unelected:

BAIRD, Allan - 430



Eastern-Dome Regional Constituency (2 vacancies)

Elected:

MCPHAIL, Jeremy - 3,856

GIBSON, Alastair - 2,554

Unelected:

MITCHELL, Danny - 2,180



Hokonui Regional Constituency (1 vacancy)

Elected:

MCDONALD, Peter - 1,244

Unelected:

MACPHERSON, Russell Gordon - 928



Southern Regional Constituency (1 vacancy)

Elected:

PEMBERTON, Jon - 1,004

Unelected:

MCCALLUM, Lloyd James - 563



Invercargill-Rakiura Regional Constituency (6 vacancies)

Elected:

ROY, Eric - 10,191

LUDLOW, Lyndal - 8,632

RODWAY, Maurice - 8,620

COOK, Neville - 8,242

MORRISON, Phil - 7,291

GUYTON, Robert - 7,054

Unelected:

PAGAN, Bruce - 6,995

MCGRATH, Gemma (Independent) - 5,489



The following Councillor was re-elected unopposed:

Western Constituency

HORRELL, Nicol George