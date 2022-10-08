Environment Southland preliminary results

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Here are the progress results from the elections for the Council of Environment Southland.
Fiordland Regional Constituency (1 vacancy)
Elected:
EVANS, Paul - 821
Unelected:
BAIRD, Allan - 430
Eastern-Dome Regional Constituency (2 vacancies)
Elected:
MCPHAIL, Jeremy - 3,856
GIBSON, Alastair - 2,554
Unelected:
MITCHELL, Danny - 2,180
Hokonui Regional Constituency (1 vacancy)
Elected:
MCDONALD, Peter - 1,244
Unelected:
MACPHERSON, Russell Gordon - 928
Southern Regional Constituency (1 vacancy)
Elected:
PEMBERTON, Jon - 1,004
Unelected:
MCCALLUM, Lloyd James - 563
Invercargill-Rakiura Regional Constituency (6 vacancies)
Elected:
ROY, Eric - 10,191
LUDLOW, Lyndal - 8,632
RODWAY, Maurice - 8,620
COOK, Neville - 8,242
MORRISON, Phil - 7,291
GUYTON, Robert - 7,054
Unelected:
PAGAN, Bruce - 6,995
MCGRATH, Gemma (Independent) - 5,489
The following Councillor was re-elected unopposed:
Western Constituency
HORRELL, Nicol George