Environment Southland preliminary results

    Here are the progress results from the elections for the Council of Environment Southland.

    Fiordland Regional Constituency (1 vacancy)

    Elected:
    EVANS, Paul - 821
    Unelected:
    BAIRD, Allan - 430

    Eastern-Dome Regional Constituency (2 vacancies)

    Elected:
    MCPHAIL, Jeremy - 3,856
    GIBSON, Alastair - 2,554
    Unelected:
    MITCHELL, Danny - 2,180

    Hokonui Regional Constituency (1 vacancy)

    Elected:
    MCDONALD, Peter - 1,244
    Unelected:
    MACPHERSON, Russell Gordon - 928

    Southern Regional Constituency (1 vacancy)

    Elected:
    PEMBERTON, Jon - 1,004
    Unelected:
    MCCALLUM, Lloyd James - 563

    Invercargill-Rakiura Regional Constituency (6 vacancies)

    Elected:
    ROY, Eric - 10,191
    LUDLOW, Lyndal - 8,632
    RODWAY, Maurice - 8,620
    COOK, Neville - 8,242
    MORRISON, Phil - 7,291
    GUYTON, Robert - 7,054
    Unelected:
    PAGAN, Bruce - 6,995
    MCGRATH, Gemma (Independent) - 5,489

    The following Councillor was re-elected unopposed:
    Western Constituency
    HORRELL, Nicol George

     

