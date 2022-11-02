Enviroschools hui in three areas

The annual Enviroschools hui in Southland will take place in three catchment areas over three days.

The theme for this year’s hui is "Water for Life — Southland’s water story is central to our economic, social, environmental and cultural wellbeing". It is organised by Environment Southland.

The events are at Dolamore Park in Gore on November 15, at Otautau Sports Complex on November 16, and at Camp Taringatura in Dipton on November 17.