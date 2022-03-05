Exellent initial response to parkrun phenomenon

Wyndham runner Ricky Gutsell crosses the finish line first in Saturday’s Hamilton Park parkrun in 19min 40sec. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

The parkrun phenomenon has come to Gore.

The Hamilton Park parkrun is part of an international movement in which people gather on a Saturday morning and go for a 5km run.

The first event was held in Bushy Park, London, in 2004.

About 3 million people take part worldwide in runs held at 2000 parks in 23 countries.

There are 36 parkruns in New Zealand including the Gore event which started in Hamilton Park three weeks ago.

Organiser Bridget McLeod said she first became aware of parkrun when she participated in a run in Auckland about 10 years ago.

"I thought what a great thing ’cause it’s free and it’s timed and it’s a very accessible event for the whole community.

"The concept struck me as being awesome."

She liked the way the initiative drew in a wide cross-section of the community.

"You’ve got your fast runners, you’ve got your mums with buggies, you’ve got your people with their dogs, you’ve got kids going round."

Fifty people took part in the first Hamilton Park event, she said.

Even the next week when there was heavy rain, 38 people still turned up.

"Lots of locals have done their first parkrun and they have come again each week and offering to volunteer so I feel like we are gaining quite good momentum."

Ten volunteers were needed each week to complete tasks including marshalling, timekeeping and checking vaccine passes.

She hoped the run would continue as it had in other parts of the country.

"Lower Hutt, they’ve been going for 10 years, Invercargill’s been going for four years so it just ticks over."

Having a coffee at the end was part of the parkrun culture as was rewarding runners and volunteers when they had completed milestone number of events.

Barry Smith, of Invercargill, received a T-shirt for completing his 100th parkrun on Saturday.

At the moment Ben Taylor, of Gore, holds the course record of 17min.

Lower Hutt man Martin O’Sullivan was at Saturday’s run.

He has taken part in parkruns throughout the world and Saturday’s run was his 441st.

"I’ve got a running addiction."