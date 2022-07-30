Saturday, 30 July 2022

Experienced new associate director

    Ross Bowmar
    Food co-operative Alliance Group has appointed former Southlander Ross Bowmar as an associate director of the company for the next 12 months.

    Raised in Southland where his parents still farm, Mr Bowmar and his young family now own and operate Redcliffs Station, a high country sheep and beef station in Canterbury’s Rakaia Gorge.

    Mr Bowmar brought a wealth of international experience and knowledge to the role, having completed Michigan State University’s masters in agricultural economics before spending 10 years with Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), one of the world’s largest agricultural processing companies.

    Mr Bowmar was actively involved within the rural communities and recently appointed Federated Farmers Mid Canterbury Meat and Wool section chairman among several other roles.

     

