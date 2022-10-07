Extraordinary council meeting all above board: Parry

The Gore District Council. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

A last-minute council meeting held mainly behind closed doors yesterday is all above board, Gore District Council’s chief executive says.

The current council already had its final ordinary meeting on September 20, but since then, matters had arisen which could not wait for the next council’s first proper meeting on November 15, chief executive Stephen Parry said.

"These are matters that are current. They need to be determined to enable the projects and issues to be concluded or to continue. Really, they can’t wait for a six-week period in which the new council will get its feet under the table."

Outside of the confirmation of minutes, which was just a case of "tidying things up", other items on the agenda were closed to the public due to their commercially sensitive nature.

These included the consideration of tenders for the Maruawai Centre, the vesting of an asset of the Hokonui Heritage Centre Trust, identifying projects for the Three Waters reform Better Off support package, an operational update of the Hokonui Moonshine Museum Trust and the awarding of a contract for the partial desludging of pond one at the Gore wastewater treatment plant.

The business of council had to continue, regardless of an election, Mr Parry said.

"It seems to be there’s a school of thought that the council just goes to sleep during an election.

"The council has full power to act until it ceases to exist."

The previous council also held an extraordinary meeting just days before the last election, he said.

"Extraordinary meetings are held quite often.

"When you’re in a tendering process, people expect timely decisions. In the current market, you don’t want to have tenders lying idle for six weeks. When you’re dealing with tenders, particularly in this climate, prices are not held indefinitely, so it behoves us to get on and consider and approve. Resources are scarce out there. Companies do not want to be put on ice."

The last item on the agenda of the extraordinary meeting was the chief executive’s performance appraisal.

"Obviously it would be very difficult for the chief executive’s appraisal to be assessed by people who are new councillors, for example," Mr Parry said.

"It’s proper that this council assesses the performance of the chief executive."

michael.curreen@odt.co.nz