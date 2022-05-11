Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Facility sold by Gore Country Music Club

    Gore Country Music Club president Julie Mitchell (centre) with board members Phil Geary and Sue Stenning. Photo: Sandy Eggleston
    Gore's Longford Function Centre has a new owner.

    The centre has been the home of the Gore Country Music Club since 2005.

    The club bought the facility from the Mataura Licensing Trust after its Tamworth Lane clubrooms were destroyed by fire a year earlier.

    Club president Julie Mitchell said board members were very pleased with the sale.

    ‘‘It allows us to move forward.’’

    She was not at liberty to say who had bought the facility yet.

    A conditional offer was accepted by the club’s board after it had been on the market a month.

    The building was sold due to ongoing maintenance demands.

    No decision had been made about a new location for the clubrooms.

    ‘‘We’re meeting next week to make some decisions about a new temporary home until permanent premises are decided on.’’

    sandy.eggleston@odt.co.nz

    - By Sandy Eggleston

