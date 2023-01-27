Fears local voice could be lost with new Act

Southland councilors met earlier this week to discuss several government proposals concerning resource management. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Southland territorial authorities have joined forces to submit on new legislation to replace the resource Management Act — and it is not singing much praise.

At a Southland District Council meeting this week the council said it would file a joint submission to central government on the two proposed Acts, which will be replacing the Resource Management Act (RMA) later in 2023.

Southland District Council, Environment Southland, Invercargill City Council, and Gore District Council have worked on establishing a joint Murihiku submission on the Natural Built and Environment Action and the Spatial Planning Act.

Council environmental manager Marcus Roy said there was merit in co-ordinating a joint submission on the proposed legislation as it provided a united voice from the region.

"We are confident we are putting the Murihiku flavour and experiences into [the submission]."

The council had not been included in any of the pilot models and he had doubts systems developed in another region would be suitable for the Southland region.

Mr Roy said accountability and who would fund what was also still too obscure.

The joint submission recognised the current system needed to be improved because of its complex and costly processes.

"It is not delivering the potential and the best for New Zealand’s environment and communities.

We broadly support the reform objectives but remain sceptical about whether the new legislation and resultant framework will deliver on these," the report said.

Concerns were raised the local voice would be lost in the new system and councils would be left to implement plans they had no input in creating.

Cr Jaspreet Boparai said the government was swapping the 900-page RMA document with another already about the same size and was yet to be finished.

"So this certainly is not going to be far simpler."

Under the new system consenting authorities would no longer need to hold hearings.

"Things like this worry me ...The entire Bill seems to be taking away local voices. Who is going to be on these regional planning commissions? Appointed members? Elected members? The devil is going to be in the details on this one," she said.

Mr Roy said consistency between new terms and definitions also needed to be established to ensure clarity, and avoid additional bureaucracy and costs — especially between the Three Waters reforms and Future for Local Government review.

While Te Ao Marama are giving input on the submission, they are not making a submission in their name.

