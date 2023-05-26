Festival drops street race

One of the most popular events of the Burt Munro Challenge festival has been cancelled for 2024 — but a new event has been added.

Burt Munro Challenge committee chairman Bill Moffatt announced yesterday the decision to cancel the traditional street race in next year’s event and the inclusion of a round of the New Zealand Superbike Championship.

The decision was made after careful consideration of the event’s growing cost and complexity, which had become increasingly difficult as the commercial area grew and developed, Mr Moffatt said.

"We are disappointed to have to cancel the street race, but it was simply no longer sustainable," he said.

"However, we’re thrilled to be hosting the New Zealand Superbike Championship."

The next festival will be held from February 7-11.

It will also include a track day, Bluff NZ Hill Climb Championship, NZ Championship Beach Races, the speedway, drag racing and the Teretonga sprint races.

"We are committed to providing a world-class event, and confident that the Burt Munro Challenge will continue to be a popular destination for motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world."