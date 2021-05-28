Festival selling well

Friday, 28 May 2021

    One day out from the start of the inaugural Tussock Country Music Festival five of the ticketed events are sold out.

    The festival runs until June 6 and will incorporate new and previously held events throughout the week, including the MLT New Zealand Gold Guitar Awards.

    Sell-outs are tomorrow night’s Top Paddock and the New Zealand Country Music Awards on Thursday.

    Marketing contractor Annabel Roy said it was encouraging five of the 14 ticketed events had sold out.

    "That is 1500 guaranteed patrons that have put their cash where their country music hearts are," Ms Roy said.

    "The spinoff is a significant economic benefit to Gore."

    There were limited tickets left for some events but there were many other family activities which were free, including the busking competition, ute muster and the truck show.

    The first event of the festival is the GWD Toyota Hokonui Ute Muster, tomorrow at 1pm.

    "The objective is for mates to show off their utes and muster together."

    Preparations for the festival were going well.

    "Everybody’s tuned up; we’re ready to go."

