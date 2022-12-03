Festival supports trees for charities

ILT Stadium Southland programming and events manager Joz Shepard puts the finishing touches to one of the trees. Photo: Ben Tomsett

O’ Christmas tree, o’ Christmas tree, how lovely are thy branches — that’s the question being posed to the Invercargill public this Christmas.

The annual Murihiku Christmas Tree Festival, presented by Waihopai City Lions at ILT Stadium Southland, has nearly 30 trees decorated by Southland businesses on display.

ILT Stadium Southland programming and events manager Joz Shepard said the idea behind the event was for businesses to buy a tree and decorate it to support a charity of their choice.

For those keen to vote, the event was by gold coin entry. Buckets would be placed below the trees for the public to drop in their vote — in the form of a gold coin — in after choosing their favourite.

All of the money raised would be split among the three winning trees and donated to their selected charities.

Some of the businesses involved were Mitre 10 Mega, Kindergarten South,Wild Things, NavyBaby, Best Start, and a range of other Southland businesses supporting charities such as Breast Cancer Awareness, Cystic Fibrosis, New Zealand Surf Lifesaving, and New Zealand police dogs.

There would also be a gifting tree at the festival, where people could donate toys that would then be given to Family Works. Non-perishable food could be donated and would be distributed by Kiwi Harvest to families in need.

Ms Shepard said four of the Christmas floats from the Santa Parade would be on display during the festival.

"We’ll also have the ILT Christmas Variety Show from last year playing on screens, and all the lights are off so it’s like a mystical winter wonderland," she said.

"Sometimes if we’re really lucky, Santa will pay a visit too — so the kids can write a letter to him and post it away."

Ms Shepard said all involved in the festival were grateful to Community Trust South and the ILT Foundation for making the event possible.

The trees were provided by Waihopai City Lions Club, which events co-ordinator Marie Hayes said was happy to be back supporting the community for another year.

"It’s a lovely experience for the families after a hard two years with Covid, and it’s free entertainment for the kids — they can write letters to Santa and there’s colouring in and that sort of stuff."

The festival began on Monday and is open to the public from 4pm-8pm, Fridays , and 10am-4pm, Saturdays and Sundays. It continues until Thursday December 22.

By Ben Tomsett