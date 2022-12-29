Fire cuts power

About 150 customers were left without electricity and firefighters had to wait to fight a grass fire when power lines came down near Invercargill.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said an appliance and a tanker each from Invercargill and Wallacetown stations was dispatched to reports of a small grass fire in Flora Rd East about 10am yesterday.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and left the scene about 11am, leaving it in the hands of the power authority.

There was an initial delay in fighting the fire while power lines were made safe, the spokeswoman said.

A PowerNet spokeswoman said about 150 customers were affected by power outages due to downed lines.

The cause of the fire and downed lines would be investigated.