Fire extinguished but power outages remain

A grass fire caused by downed lines near Invercargill has been extinguished but about 150 customers are still without power.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said an appliance and a tanker each from both Invercargill, and Wallacetown stations had been dispatched to reports of a small grass fire in Flora Rd East about 10am.

There were reports of a power line in the area of the fire, the spokesman said.

Fire crews left the scene about 11am in the hands of the power authority.

There was an short initial delay in fighting the fire while the lines were made safe, the spokeswoman said.

A PowerNet spokeswoman said about 150 customers were affected by power outages.

The cause of the fire and downed lines would need to be investigated.

It was unclear if any damage had occurred to the lines.

