Firearms incident charges

Police arrested a 23-year-old man yesterday in relation to a firearms incident in Earn St, Invercargill on Saturday.

The man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, unlawfully possessing a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

He was due to appear in the Invercargill District Court yesterday.

Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy said inquiries into the incident were ongoing and further arrests might be made.