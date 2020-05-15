Firefighters battling blaze in Bluff

Firefighters have a house fire in Bluff under control this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called to reports of smoke coming from the roof of a house on Elizabeth St at 8.04am.

On arrival two crews from Bluff found the roughly 10m by 15m single storey dwelling "well ablaze".

They called for backup and two crews from Invercargill were about to arrive at 8.30am.

house_fire_bluff.jpg Firefighters battled a blaze in Bluff this morning. Photo: Luisa Girao

Bluff volunteer fire brigade chief fire officer Paul Taylor said no-one was in the house at the time of the blaze.

The fire extensively damaged the house, especially the roof.

The blaze was under control by about 9.45am, but it would take another roughly 90 minutes to fully extinguish it.

Two fire investigators were at the scene to investigate the cause.