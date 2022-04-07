Firefighters keep blaze controlled despite challenging conditions

Fire has damaged the Awarua wetlands in Southland. Photo: Southland Fire and Emergency Facebook

Six crews have been working hard on the Awarua fire ground today, with the support of six helicopters.

Today’s weather forecast predicts light showers with possible wind from the afternoon.

In its update this afternoon Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the fire has not increased significantly and remained about 1370ha in size with a perimeter of 26km.

Incident Controller Mark Mawhinney praised the firefighters for their work on controlling the fire spread.

"The firefighters have done an amazing job in these challenging conditions," Mr Mawhinney said.

They’re continuing to respond to any unburnt areas and hot spots as they arise he said.

Fire crews at the scene today. Photo: Southland Fire and Emergency New Zealand Facebook

"We flew over the fire ground with a thermal camera today to pick up any hot spots.

"Crews will be working in the areas where we found hot spots this afternoon."

Conditions are predicted to remain much the same over the next few days with a few showers forecasted.

Six crews are expected to be monitoring the fire over the weekend.

Crews and Incident Management teams will be rotated in the coming days to give everyone a well-deserved rest, he said.