First phase of report complete

St Peter's College. Photo: ODT files

Limited statutory manager Nicola Hornsey has finished the information-gathering phase of her role at St Peter’s College.

The school was placed in statutory management in April.

The state-integrated year 7-15 co-educational Catholic school has about 450 pupils.

The next step in the process was to prepare an outcomes plan in conjunction with the school’s board of trustees and the Ministry of Education, Ms Hornsey said.

She anticipated her scoping report and the plan would be adopted by the board at its next meeting on June 28, after which it would be shared with the school community.

"The board is committed to working together to implement the outcomes plan and return the school to full self-governance and we will provide updates on progress after each board meeting."

She had received a warm welcome from the school community.

"As I get to know more about St Peter’s, one thing that really stands out is the calibre of the students — thoughtful, articulate and engaging, and appreciative of the opportunities their school offers them."

