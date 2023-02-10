Five hospitalised after Burt Munro hill climb crashes

Five people were taken to hospital following several incidents during the Bluff Hill Climb as part of the Burt Munro Challenge yesterday.

Hato Hone St John said they responded to several incidents on Flagstaff Rd.

"We had one ambulance and crew already present at the event which provided event medical cover.

In response to several incidents, further support was provided to transport five patients to Southland Hospital – one in critical condition, three in serious condition, and one in moderate condition."

"Several other patients in minor condition were also assessed and treated at the scene."