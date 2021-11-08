Monday, 8 November 2021

Updated 12.27 pm

Five injured in Southland crashes

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Five people have been injured in two separate crashes in Southland this morning.

    Emergency services were first called to a serious crash involving four people in Riverton, about 30km west of Invercargill.

    A police spokeswoman said they received a call regarding a two-car crash about 8.30am in Palmerston St, near Princess and Napier Sts.

    A St John spokeswoman said one person was in a critical condition and had been flown to Dunedin Hospital by rescue helicopter.

    St John also treated two people in a serious condition and one person  in a moderate condition. All were all transported to Southland hospital via ambulance, she said.

    Emergency services at the scene this morning. PHOTO: LAURA SMITH
    Emergency services at the scene this morning. PHOTO: LAURA SMITH
    A police spokeswoman said at 11.30am that Palmerston St would be closed for some time and  traffic management would be put in place. Motorists were asked to avoid the area if possible.

    The Serious Crash Unit had been notified. 

    Meanwhile, one person has been injured in a crash involving a truck and a car on a Southland highway.

    Police said the collision happened abut 9.15am on the  Winton-Lorneville Highway, about 1km from Winton. 

    A St John spokeswoman said ambulance staff treated one person with moderate injuries and transported them to Southland Hospital.

    - By Laura Smith and ODT Online 

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter