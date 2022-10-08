Five new members at Environment Southland

At least five new faces will join the council table at Environment Southland this term.

The progress results released on Saturday were based on about 90% of the returned votes, with all late votes cast on Friday and Saturday morning yet to be announced in the preliminary results on Sunday.

Former sitting Chair Nicol Horrell said it was sad to lose some of the councillors who had done a good job over the last trimester, though he thought the newcomers made up a very good council.

"I think when we sit down as a new council, we'll have a good spread of skills and we'll continue continue on - the faces might change, but the issues don't change, and we just continue to have to work with them. But it's always sad to lose hard working councillors."

Mr Horrell said he will be standing again when the new councillors elect this trimesters Chair.

Filling the six vacancies for the Invercargill-Rakiura Constituency are returning councillors, Eric Roy, Lyndal Ludlow, Neville Cook, and Robert Guyton, who will be joined by newcomers Phil Morrison and Maurice Rodway.

The Fiordland Constituency brings in a new name with Paul Evans taking out current councillor Alan Baird for his seat at the table.

Jeremy McPhail returns to the table, with Agricultural Consultant Alistair Gibson winning the second vacancy for the Eastern-Dome Constituency.

Peter McDonald returns to the Hokonui Consituency after first being elected in 2019, and Jon Pemberton joins the table for the Southern Constituency.

Current sitting Chair Nicol Horrell ran unopposed for the Western Constituency.

Here are the progress results from the elections for the Council of Environment Southland.

Fiordland Regional Constituency (1 vacancy)

Elected:

EVANS, Paul - 821

Unelected:

BAIRD, Allan - 430



Eastern-Dome Regional Constituency (2 vacancies)

Elected:

MCPHAIL, Jeremy - 3,856

GIBSON, Alastair - 2,554

Unelected:

MITCHELL, Danny - 2,180



Hokonui Regional Constituency (1 vacancy)

Elected:

MCDONALD, Peter - 1,244

Unelected:

MACPHERSON, Russell Gordon - 928



Southern Regional Constituency (1 vacancy)

Elected:

PEMBERTON, Jon - 1,004

Unelected:

MCCALLUM, Lloyd James - 563



Invercargill-Rakiura Regional Constituency (6 vacancies)

Elected:

ROY, Eric - 10,191

LUDLOW, Lyndal - 8,632

RODWAY, Maurice - 8,620

COOK, Neville - 8,242

MORRISON, Phil - 7,291

GUYTON, Robert - 7,054

Unelected:

PAGAN, Bruce - 6,995

MCGRATH, Gemma (Independent) - 5,489



The following Councillor was re-elected unopposed:

Western Constituency

HORRELL, Nicol George