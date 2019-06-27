Flocking together

Photo: Laura Smith

Bird lovers and enthusiasts will be flocking to Invercargill next week when the Southland Bird Club hosts its 57th annual show.

Held at Ascot Community School, in Tay St, the show will have more than 400 birds exhibited over the weekend of July 6 and 7.

Many varieties will be judged on their colour, shape and condition. Trophies, rosettes and cash prizes will be won.

Although the main showcase will be budgies, other expected varieties include canaries, different kinds of finches and hook beak parrots.

There will be a section of birds for saleas well as a range of different exhibits to view.

Club president Herb Duston said he expected a lot of foot traffic at the event.

There will be a small admission fee.