Flood warning as rain swells Southland rivers

Image: Environment Southland

Environment Southland has issued a flood warning due to heavy rain that has caused some rivers in the region to start rising.

"After a period of heavy rain last night and into this morning, a number of rivers have started rising so we have activated the flood warning on our website," it advised today.

It has stopped raining in the west, but there was still some rain affecting the headwaters of northern and eastern Southland, it said.

MetService said the rain in Southland was expected to clear in the morning and fine spells to increase.

Environment Southland advises the following river information as at 9.54am today:

The Waikaia River at Piano Flat was 1.82 metres above normal and falling 124 mm/hour.

The Oreti River at Lumsden Cableway was 2.35 metres above normal and rising 209 mm/hour.

The Irthing Stream at Ellis Road was 1.69 metres above normal and rising 236 mm/hour.

The Winton Dam at Winton Dam (Benmore) was 2.17 metres above normal and steady.

The Makarewa River at Counsell Road was 2.15 metres above normal and rising 319 mm/hour.

The Otautau Stream at Otautau was 1.64 metres above normal and rising 45 mm/hour.

The Waiau River Fishing Camp Road was 0.38 metres above normal and rising 308 mm/hour.

The Waiau River Te Waewae Lagoon was 1.32 metres above normal and rising 308 mm/hour.