Focus on rehabilitation for dairy offender

An Invercargill woman tried to take money from a Night ‘n Day store to pay her three employees after her business shut down.

Tumara Whitney Hall (31) appeared this week before Judge Kevin Phillips in the Invercargill District Court for sentencing on a charge of demanding with menace.

He acknowledged the woman had faced mental health issues and a personality disorder throughout her life, but since the incident she had taken the right steps and was having counselling.

On June 17, Hall entered the Night ‘n Day store in Tay St with male boxer briefs on her head and demanded the worker hand over all the money from the till.

When the victim refused, Hall has said she would activate a bomb and after another refusal, she left the store empty handed, he said.

"When you were located by the police, you stated you were a business owner ... you were unable to pay your staff and would use the money you demanded to pay for the staff ... "

She told police she had incurred a debt of $80,000.

Counsel Sonia Vidal asked the judge to consider a community detention sentence as her client needed support and assistance for her rehabilitation.

She highlighted the woman had no offending history and since the offending, she had engaged with a health practitioner weekly, was receiving financial guidance and was in stable employment.

Judge Phillips acknowledged the defendant’s hardships, but also said she was lucky because if she had managed to get the money, she would probably be sentenced to jail.

A pre-sentencing report showed that she developed a personality disorder, creating alternative personalities, during her upbringing.

"The numerous traumas that you had ... led to you practising a dissociation technique to enable you to get through," the judge said.

He believed that explained her "odd" attitude about the incident.

The report writer also noted extreme remorse from Hall towards the victim and about the whole episode.

During a restorative justice conference, the victim had become aware of and acknowledged Hall’s mental health issues and thought she needed help.

Judge Phillips agreed and said a community-based sentence would be appropriate to deal with the matter, allowing the defendant to continue getting support.

He sentenced Hall to three months’ community detention and nine months’ supervision.

Judge Phillips also ordered her to complete any alcohol and drug counselling recommended by Corrections.

