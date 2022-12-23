Four more arrests linked to Invercargill shooting incident

Four more people have been arrested in relation to a firearms incident in Invercargill last weekend.

A bedroom window was pierced in three places by suspected shotgun pellets in the incident, which occurred on Earn St on Saturday evening.

Acting Detective Sergeant Jordan Edwards this afternoon said that after the initial arrest of a 23-year-old man on Tuesday, police executed search warrants across the southern city, making four further arrests.

Four men, aged from 17 to 28, have been charged with aggravated robbery and wounding with intent to cause injury.

They will appear in the Invercargill District Court on 9 and 13 January.

A resident in Earn St said she heard what was apparently a shot fired, about 7.20pm on Saturday.

"When the bang went off, I thought it was the neighbour hitting the tin fence. It did not sound like a gun at all."

The resident saw a car she believed to be involved in the incident zoom past her house with five people inside.

Police inquiries are ongoing.