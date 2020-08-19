Four morning crashes keep Southland police busy

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Gala and McMaster Sts in Invercargill. Photo: Abbey Palmer

Southland police have been kept busy this morning following four crashes in the region.

The latest was confirmed by a police spokeswoman who said two vehicles collided at the intersection of Gala and McMaster Sts in Invercargill at about 11.15am.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) and St John ambulance staff were called to the scene, however, no injuries were reported.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash, which was blocking the road near the intersection, was pushed to the side of the road by emergency services staff.

The road was cleared by about 11.40am.

Meanwhile, a vehicle carrying a trailer crashed and rolled on State Highway 1, Waipahi Highway, near East Gore about 9.55am, the spokeswoman said

"The trailer of the vehicle flung out and the whole vehicle and trailer rolled.''

Fenz and St John were called to the scene, however, no injuries were reported.

The road was blocked while emergency services cleared the vehicle off the road.

In Invercargill at about 9.35am, police were alerted to a two vehicle crash in Sandy Point, near Daffodil Bay Rd.

Both vehicles were badly damaged, however there were no injuries.

Just minutes earlier, police reported another two-car crash at the intersection of Ness and Crinan Sts, Appleby, about 9.20am.

Both cars were moved off the road and no injuries were reported.