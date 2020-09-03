Free tests for all, symptomatic or not, at pop-up station

Gore Health clinical manager Delwyn Soper and chief executive Karl Metzler are encouraging eastern Southlanders to take a free Covid-19 test at a pop-up testing station in Ordsal St tomorrow. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

It is a particularly tricky virus but if it is lurking in Eastern Southland, North Otago or Clutha it may soon be flushed out of hiding.

Covid-19 pop-up testing stations will be set up in Gore tomorrow, Balclutha next Thursday and Oamaru next Saturday.

Southern DHB medical officer of Health Susan Jack said by getting tested people helped health officials get a better picture of the present situation.

Anyone with Covid symptoms should get a test.

"I strongly encourage the people of Gore, Balclutha and Waitaki to participate in their local pop-up testing. We’ve already had fantastic buy-in from the people of Queenstown and Milford, now we need locals to help give us a picture of what is happening in these eastern and northeastern areas of our district."

The testing woud potentially help find any Covid-19 in the community that was as yet undetected.

"It will also help give us confidence that these communities are Covid-19 free."

WellSouth director of nursing Wendy Findlay said the Gore pop-up station was a precaution because there had been low numbers of tests taken in Eastern Southland.

"We’ve done a pretty good job at managing Covid when it was here in the district and now we’re making sure we’re Covid-free," Mrs Findlay said.

"It is a tricky virus so it’s always really important that we can make sure we can get enough people tested to ensure it’s not anywhere we don’t expect it to be."

She encouraged people to visit the Gore pop-up station on Ordsal St between 10am and 4pm.

"Come out and have a test.

"It’s not painful.

"It’s just uncomfortable and it’s quick."

It would take about three minutes per test but most of that time was filling in paperwork.

Gore Mayor Tracy Hicks said Covid-19 could be present for years and encouraged the community to do everything they could to keep Eastern Southland safe.

"I would urge any Gore district citizens, or wider, if they are feeling any symptoms ... to make use of this opportunity," Mr Hicks said.

Dr Jack said border testing at ports, of those people working in ports and of maritime crew, in the Southern DHB district also continued.

Yesterday, testing was done at Port Otago in Dunedin. Today, testing would be done at South Port in Bluff, and tomorrow, the crew of the vessel Tokatu would be tested.

Dr Jack thanked all those involved in the testing, especially WellSouth, local councils, iwi, Pacific communities and port authorities.

“This is a community effort to keep our community safe, and we appreciate everyone playing their part,” she said.

Testing continues to be available for people with symptoms at general practices throughout the Southern region.

— The Ensign

Anyone wanting to be tested should call their GP or 0800 VIRUS19 (0800 847-8719) to be referred for testing.