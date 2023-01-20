Friendship key to long, happy marriage

Greta and Geoff Buckingham celebrated 65 years of marriage on Sunday. Behind them is the wedding dress Mrs Buckingham made for herself. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Like Cinderella, Greta Smith’s relationship with her Prince Charming started to blossom at a ball.

Mrs Buckingham and her prince, Geoff Buckingham, celebrated 65 years of marriage on Sunday with family and friends.

She was friends with her husband-to-be’s sister Ellen, Mrs Buckingham (85) said.

The young people in the district used to go to dances and sometimes she would dance with Mr Buckingham.

She was about 17 and needed a partner for her debutante ball.

"I plucked up courage and asked him would he escort me which he did.

"It kind of got a bit more serious after I had him as my deb partner."

The couple had lived in the Tokanui area all their lives.

Mr Buckingham (89) grew up on his parents’ farm at Quarry Hills, near Tokanui and Mrs Buckingham lived first at Tahakopa, then Niagara where her father ran a grocery store and then moved to a farm at Otara.

When she was 15 she left Southland Girls’ High School to help her mother at home.

She was the eldest of 11.

She completed a dressmaking course and learned how to draft patterns.

She made her own wedding dress with the help of Alice Lyders, of Tokanui.

When they were married — she was 20, he was 24 — they moved to a small cottage on the Buckingham family farm.

Their relationship started with friendship and that remained the key, Mrs Buckingham said.

"We get on pretty well really."

Her husband had a pair of socks with writing on them that summed him up, she said.

The writing said "He’s a spiritual man. Peaceful, kind and generous."

Their Christian faith was also important to them, she said.

The couple had six children, 18 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

