Fund to help tourism operators get back to work

Te Anau. PHOTO: ODT FILES

There is finally light at the end of a long, dark tunnel for Te Anau’s struggling tourism industry but the financial lifeline may come too late for some.

The region’s economy has been limping along since 2020 while tourism operators nursed near-fatal financial blows — trying to survive on as little as 10% to 15% of their normal annual income.

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash said the Te Anau and Fiordland area was one of the five regions hit particularly hard by the border closures.

"The $49million kickstart fund is now available for those businesses who are ready to scale up operations or come out of hibernation to prepare for the return of international visitors."

Visit Fiordland manager Stu Cordelle said the $49million fund might be enough to keep some operators afloat until the tourist dollar started to flow again in the region.

"It’s something that’s absolutely needed for Fiordland. They’ve been doing it tough for two and a-half years. It’s certainly going to help with getting businesses ready [for the return of visitors]."

"The real truth is we won’t see huge numbers of visitors until much later in the year."

He hoped working visas would be issued again, to allow the much needed labour force to arrive.

The kickstart fund announced on March 17 by Mr Nash, would be managed by the Great South (Southland Regional Development Agency) and could be used to freshen facilities, train or hire new staff or buy in new stock in readiness for the reopening of the transtasman border at midnight, April 12.

Mr Nash said Australia would be the first border to open, followed by key northern hemisphere countries: USA, UK, Japan, Korea, Singapore and Germany from midnight on May 1. He also hoped the 2022 ski season would be under way by June and would be a bumper one for the operators.

Mr Cordelle believed the timing with the Australian market might work well as the short Tasman jaunt made it a simple process for families to take a quick break for a week in New Zealand.

Fiordland Community Board chairwoman Sarah Greaney said the border opening could not come soon enough for the region.

"We’ve been waiting for this for a long time now. I think it’s going to be a welcome start to getting businesses operational again and visitors coming back to the country."

She thought the region’s full recovery would not happen quickly as northern hemisphere visitors would not be filtering through until late 2022.

The financial lifeline might come too late for some tourism operators, she said. While for others, it would still be a difficult time through the winter waiting for the tourist flow to the region to increase.

She hoped the fund would provide operators with the help they needed to survive through the winter.

Whether a business survived was not solely a financial issue as the region’s labour market relied heavily on visitors on working holidays.

Visitors also needed to have a good quality experience and being able to engage quality staff was an important part of that equation.

She said it was a bit of a chicken or egg situation as visitors also brought much needed staff.

Maintaining a high quality visitor experience was now the key to the region’s financial recovery, she said.

Mr Cordelle said Great South would start receiving Kick Start Funding applications from April 1.

-- TONI MCDONALD