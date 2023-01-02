Galloping into the new year

The Shepherd family (from left) Jamie, Jenna, Jessie (5) and Jack (10) were among the thousands of people who attended the New Year’s Day Races in Riverton — a free event, which organisers said was needed for the community because of rising costs throughout 2022. PHOTO: BEN TOMSETT

After a tough year for many, organisers of Riverton’s annual New Year’s Day Races made the event free entry, which resulted in an excellent turnout.

Gallop South Manager Jo Gordon said organisers wanted families to enjoy the day affordably after the financial strain of 2022.

"I’m very happy with the day, the racing is going well and I couldn’t be happier really."

While it was difficult to gauge the numbers without tickets sold, she estimated about 3000 people were present.

Blessed with clear skies and moderate weather, Riverton local Simone Page said the day was just like paradise.

Riverton Race Club president Mike McCurdy said the day was slightly more successful than they anticipated, and though there were some long lines for food and betting, it was an awesome day out.

"It’s probably double the amount of people we had last year, which is really good for us. A great family crowd."

Among a number of food trucks were plenty of free children’s entertainment, including Jeeps, pony rides, bumper balls, a bouncy castle, and a magician.

